James V. Obman
1939 - 2020-10-14
James Vincent Obman, 80, of Harrison City, formerly of Murrysville, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. He was born Nov. 30, 1939, in Pittsburgh's North Side, to the late Howard and Cecilia Obman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard and Edwin Obman; and a son-in-law, Brice H. Beaver. He was owner of Obman Electric Co. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of over 59 years, Linda Obman; two children, James (Janice) Obman and Julie Beaver; five grandchildren; a brother, Allan (Lorraine) Obman; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 9:30 until 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at Mother of Sorrows Church in Murrysville, with a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Per CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks covering the mouth and nose will be strictly enforced. HART FUNERAL HOME, Murrysville, is handling arrangements. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
09:30 - 10:15 AM
Mother of Sorrows Church
OCT
20
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Mother of Sorrows Church
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
