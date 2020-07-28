1/
James V. Thomas
1934 - 2020-07-25
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James V. Thomas, 85, of Youngwood, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, July 25, 2020, after a bout with cancer. He was born Dec. 24, 1934, in Masontown and was a son of the late John J. and Frances E. (Vail) Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marjorie (Wagner) Thomas; his brother, David O. (Kathie) Thomas, of Okatie, S.C.; his sister, Elizabeth Ann (William) Coates, of Lake Worth, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William H. (Margene) Thomas and J. Richard (Elaine) Thomas. Jim was a member and elder of Reunion Presbyterian Church, Mt. Pleasant. He was also a past Grand Master of the Odd Fellows Lodge in Youngwood. Jim proudly served more than six years in the Army and Army Reserve as a tractor trailer operator and was honorably discharged as a specialist 4 on April 30, 1963. He worked as a salesman for Pennzoil Oil Co. and Charleton Brothers Trucking Co. and then became a self-employed owner/operator of a freight brokerage company called Griffin Express. All arrangements are private due to the covid-19 restrictions. Jim's final resting place will be Middle Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood, PA 15697. Any donations can be sent to the following organizations, Semper Fi Odyssey, 450 Boy Scout Road, Boswell, PA 15531; Mutual Aid EMS, 561 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601; or Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department, 104 S. Second St., Youngwood, PA 15697. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C Richard McCauley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved