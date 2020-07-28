James V. Thomas, 85, of Youngwood, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, July 25, 2020, after a bout with cancer. He was born Dec. 24, 1934, in Masontown and was a son of the late John J. and Frances E. (Vail) Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marjorie (Wagner) Thomas; his brother, David O. (Kathie) Thomas, of Okatie, S.C.; his sister, Elizabeth Ann (William) Coates, of Lake Worth, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William H. (Margene) Thomas and J. Richard (Elaine) Thomas. Jim was a member and elder of Reunion Presbyterian Church, Mt. Pleasant. He was also a past Grand Master of the Odd Fellows Lodge in Youngwood. Jim proudly served more than six years in the Army and Army Reserve as a tractor trailer operator and was honorably discharged as a specialist 4 on April 30, 1963. He worked as a salesman for Pennzoil Oil Co. and Charleton Brothers Trucking Co. and then became a self-employed owner/operator of a freight brokerage company called Griffin Express. All arrangements are private due to the covid-19 restrictions. Jim's final resting place will be Middle Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood, PA 15697. Any donations can be sent to the following organizations, Semper Fi Odyssey, 450 Boy Scout Road, Boswell, PA 15531; Mutual Aid EMS, 561 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601; or Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department, 104 S. Second St., Youngwood, PA 15697. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
.