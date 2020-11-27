James W. Anderson, 88, of Jeannette, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland. He was born Aug. 26, 1932, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Mary (Brasile) Anderson. Prior to retirement, he was a self-employed truck driver. He was a member of the Penn Rod and Gun Club, Irwin Sportsman's and a life member of the NRA. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Carson; a son, Timothy Dickson; a brother, Marty Anderson; and two sisters, Joan Tornese and Cathy Maloney. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Zapparoni) Anderson; his children, James W. Anderson Jr., of Ohio, Mary Lou Hollis, of Brookville, Pa., Jean Kelley and her husband, Austin, of Ohio, Karl Dickson and his wife, Dawn, of Jeannette, Monica Kustenborder and her husband, Ronnie, of Logonton, Pa., Margaret Sirnic and her boyfriend, Curtis, of Jeannette, and Matt Dickson and his wife, Chris, of Jeannette; a daughter-in-law, Lori Dickson, of Jeannette; numerous grandchildren; a sister, Carol Benzenhoefer, of Arizona; numerous nieces and nephews; and his two loving fur pets. Friends will be received from 9 a.m. to time of service at 1 p.m. Saturday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. All CDC guidelines on occupancy limits will be followed and masks are required. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.