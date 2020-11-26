James W. Greenawalt, 80, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home. Jim was born Dec. 6, 1939, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Berzy B. and Lillian A. Wilson Greenawalt. He and his late wife, Shirley formerly attended Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren. He was also a retired employee of Latrobe Construction Co. Jim is survived by his son, Dennis Greenawalt and wife, Jeannine, of Hecla; grandchildren, Samantha Herczyk and husband, Michael, of Trauger, Brandon and Hanna Greenawalt; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Trent, Carson, Lillian and Isabelle; a sister, Shirley Ritenour (Harrold), of Acme; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; a daughter, Debra Greenawalt; brothers, Kenneth and Walter Greenawalt; and a sister-in law, Donna Greenawalt. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Lee Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Joy Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. In compliance with the covid-19 guidelines, only 30 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time for the visitation and service. Social distancing and masks are required. Please visit Jim's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com
to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.