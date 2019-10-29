|
|
James Wayne Heaton, 87, of Greensboro, N.C., died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, with his love Bonnie (Wilson) by his side.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in First Lutheran Church, 3600 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, N.C.
First Lutheran was a blessing to Jim as he highly valued the church's friendliness, inclusivity and teaching of the gospel. He was born March 20, 1932, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Jack Heaton and Jean Mingis Heaton. He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Camden, N.J., received his bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Drexel University, Philadelphia, Pa., and his master's degree in automotive engineering from Chrysler Institute, Highland Park, Mich. Jim also served his country proudly as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers at Ft. Belvoir, Va. Jim spent most of his working life in manufacturing firms. He was a "fellow" in the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. The last 34 years of his career were spent with Kennametal Inc., a cutting tool manufacturer in Latrobe, and Raleigh, N.C. He served as vice president and director of product engineering from 1984-1991; and as senior vice president and director of customer satisfaction from 1991 until his retirement in 1997. Jim and Bonnie retired to Greensboro, N.C., where Jim cherished time with family, friends and his grandchildren, and found great joy in rooting for his home-team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was forever curious about how things worked and never gave up on anyone, always seeing the best in every single person that crossed his path. Mr. Heaton was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Janet Hawkins (Wilson) and Merdith Richwine (Wilson), and brother-in-law, Arnold Richwine. He is survived by his sons, David and Jeff Heaton (Karin Kelly), and daughters, Jeanne Heaton, Leah McPherson (Waugh) and Courtney Waugh, and sons-in-law, Ken McPherson and John Critchley, as well as grandchildren, Noah and Mark McPherson and Jack and Will Critchley, and brother and sister-in-law, Dave and Jeanne Heaton, brother-in-law, Harry Wilson (Nina), and brother-in-law, Dean Hawkins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beacon Place Hospice and Palliative Care, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405 and First Lutheran Church, 3600 West Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 29, 2019