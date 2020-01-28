|
|
James W. Pacek, 49, of Derry, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 11, 1970, in Greensburg, a son of the late James R. and Anne R. (Briscoe) Pacek. He was a 1988 graduate of Greensburg Central Catholic High School. He received his associate's degrees in both culinary arts and food service management. James was always happy when he was standing behind a stove cooking and worked as a chef at DeNunzio's Restaurant in Jeannette. James was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. He enjoyed playing hockey and loved watching the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was great at trivia and would have been an excellent jeopardy contestant. He will be remembered for his larger than life personality, his ability to make you laugh with a good joke and his quick-witted character. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Janet Marie Caviggia. He is survived by his wife of more than 23 years, Alicia M. (Caviggia) Pacek; his three children, Abby, Ally and Adam Pacek; his sister, Meri Beth Elder (John); his father-in-law, Richard "Tank" Caviggia; his sisters-in-law, Karla Mitchell (Chris), Kelly Klassen (Ryan) and Courtney Caviggia Bridges; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME., 1500 Ligonier St. Latrobe, PA 15650. A funeral Mass will be held at a time to be announced Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to be put into a trust for his children. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020