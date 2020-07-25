1/1
James W. Secrist
1928 - 2020
James W. Secrist, 91, of Greensburg, died Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born Aug. 3, 1928, in Hannastown, a son of the late George and Alice Parfitt Secrist, and raised in Bovard. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church, Greensburg. Jim was a social member of GVFD Hose Company No. 7, where he had been a longtime bingo worker, and Bovard VFD. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Reber Secrist; and seven brothers, George, Eugene, Raymond, Melvin, Robert, Kenneth and Arthur. He is survived by two daughters, Susan (Vince) Cholock, of Bovard, and Janet (Greg) Zombek, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Neal (Mary) Cholock, Stacy (James) Emery, Jessica (Alex) Halferty and Mallory (Jakub) Toman; three great-grandchildren, Owen Cholock, Adrina Cholock and Taryn Emery; two brothers, John (Mary) Secrist, of Finleyville, and Richard (Peggy) Secrist, of North Huntingdon; two sisters, Eileen Wadsworth and Ruth (Richard) Wright, of St. Petersburg; and many nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. Private entombment will be at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Bovard Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 81, Bovard, PA 15619.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
July 25, 2020
Offering heartfelt condolences to you & your family.
Tom & Susie Mough
Friend
July 25, 2020
o very sorry for the loss of your dad. Love and sympathy to all of you. Rita and Robert Romagnoli
RITA ROMAGNOLI
Friend
