James W. "Jim" Smith, 64, of Greensburg, peacefully passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 22, 1955, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Russell Smith and Helen Dulkus Smith, who survives. During his working career, Jim was a journeyman machinist for Tooling Specialists, Latrobe, for 36 years. Jim enjoyed playing chess and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Jim was a much-loved father, grandfather, brother and friend. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 42 years, Mary (Pollono) Smith; his two daughters, Kelly Bisi and husband, Chris and Rachael McBroom and her husband, Joey; and the joys of his life, his three grandchildren, Jacob and Charlotte McBroom and Olivia Bisi. He is survived by the following siblings: Karen Bronick, Joanne Zink (Joe), Arlene Senger (Bob), Tim Smith (Tracey), Cheryl West (Tom), Ruth Bendel (Pat), Lillian Harris and Audrey Dorn (Scott); and in-laws, Louise Benedict (Steve), Marcia Takitch (James), Joseph Pollono (Ginny), Christine Harenski-Johnson (Jenn) and Nancy Tito; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to his father, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Smith. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Private services will be held for the immediate family at the conclusion of visitation. Following CDC guidelines, visitation will be limited to 25 guests at a time. In consideration of others, guests are encouraged to keep their visit with the family brief. In lieu of flowers, memorials may also be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
