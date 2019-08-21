Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for James Terwilliger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Terwilliger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James W. Terwilliger Obituary
James W. Terwilliger, 56, of Cranberry Township, formerly of Latrobe, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. He was the son of the late Larry and Ilene Terwilliger; brother of Jean (Nathan) Cotter and Susan (Lewis) Kloos; uncle of Cara Hauser, Andrew Hauser, Emily Cotter, Jacob Cotter, Olivia Cotter, Elizabeth Craig, Nicolas Kloos and the late Zachery Kloos; and dear friend of William Kyle. James worked with WF Kleaning Company.
There will be no visitation and interment will be private. Arrangements are by LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Bellevue.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now