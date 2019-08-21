|
James W. Terwilliger, 56, of Cranberry Township, formerly of Latrobe, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. He was the son of the late Larry and Ilene Terwilliger; brother of Jean (Nathan) Cotter and Susan (Lewis) Kloos; uncle of Cara Hauser, Andrew Hauser, Emily Cotter, Jacob Cotter, Olivia Cotter, Elizabeth Craig, Nicolas Kloos and the late Zachery Kloos; and dear friend of William Kyle. James worked with WF Kleaning Company.
There will be no visitation and interment will be private. Arrangements are by LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Bellevue.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 21, 2019