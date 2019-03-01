James W. West, 61, of North Huntingdon, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. He was born Nov. 16, 1957, in Columbia, S.C., a son of Harold and Roselaine West. He worked for over 38 years as a quality inspector for Bombardier in West Mifflin. He was a proud Eagle Scout and an avid Pittsburgh sports fan who loved the Pittsburgh Penguins. He is preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Bonnie Sandstrom. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of over 34 years, Judith West; daughter, Kayla (Rooney) Jordan, of North Huntingdon; granddaughter, Melody Jordan; sister, Cynthia (Joseph) Cindric; brother, Brian (Janis) West; in-laws, John and Sandra Gray; sister-in-law, Deborah (Kevin) Malone; brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Christina) Gray and Ronald (Jeannine) Gray; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. Everyone will gather at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home for a funeral service, with the Rev. Bob Daniels officiating. Interment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park in North Huntingdon Township.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Shore Foundation at www.theshorefoundation.org. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.