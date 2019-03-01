Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for James West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. West


1957 - 11 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James W. West Obituary
James W. West, 61, of North Huntingdon, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. He was born Nov. 16, 1957, in Columbia, S.C., a son of Harold and Roselaine West. He worked for over 38 years as a quality inspector for Bombardier in West Mifflin. He was a proud Eagle Scout and an avid Pittsburgh sports fan who loved the Pittsburgh Penguins. He is preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Bonnie Sandstrom. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of over 34 years, Judith West; daughter, Kayla (Rooney) Jordan, of North Huntingdon; granddaughter, Melody Jordan; sister, Cynthia (Joseph) Cindric; brother, Brian (Janis) West; in-laws, John and Sandra Gray; sister-in-law, Deborah (Kevin) Malone; brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Christina) Gray and Ronald (Jeannine) Gray; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. Everyone will gather at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home for a funeral service, with the Rev. Bob Daniels officiating. Interment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park in North Huntingdon Township.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Shore Foundation at www.theshorefoundation.org. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now