James Walter Paul "Jimbo" Chase Sr., 69, of New Kensington, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in his home. He was born June 21, 1950, in Canonsburg, to the late George David and Harriett Marie Fisher Chase Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill, Bob and Donald. Jim is survived by the love of his life, Pat Thomas Chase; children, Honey, Anne, Jim Jr., Sarah, Chuck, Ed, Tim, Lynne, Mark and Rick; three siblings, Rose, George and John; 25 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 1 p.m. in the funeral home, with the Rev. Richard Wise officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.



