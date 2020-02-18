|
|
Jamie Fay Hoppe-Comp, 30, of Hecla, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born March 11, 1989, in Pembroke Park, Fla., and was a daughter of Debra (Eisaman) Wyker, of Eustis, Fla., and the late James A. Hoppe Jr. She worked as office manager at Nista Family Dental in Export and Donegal and was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Trauger. Jamie had an extreme love for her children, pet Nakoda and horses. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Joshua A. Comp; her daughter, Morgan Frye; her son, Zachary Frye; her brother, Christopher Hoppe, of Eustis, Fla.; and several aunts, uncles and extended family. At Jamie's request, she was cremated. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Paul United Church of Christ, 113 Dutch Hill Road, Trauger, with the Rev. Bobbie Hineline officiating. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., Pleasant Unity, is assisting with arrangements.