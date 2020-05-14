Jamie Lyn Brewster Filotei, 46, of McKeesport, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, peacefully at home. Born Dec. 22, 1973, in McKeesport, she was the daughter of Senator James R. and Linda (Harding) Brewster and the wife of Kenneth J. Filotei. Jamie was retired from McKeesport Area School District, where she was a fourth grade elementary school teacher for 24 years. She was an excellent athlete and received a basketball scholarship to Mansfield University, where she received a degree in education. She was a member of the Christy Park United Methodist Church. Jamie was currently serving as vice president on the McKeesport City Council. She was also a member of the Kiwanis Club of McKeesport, and very involved with the Girl's on the Run. In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her children, Thomas J. and Nina G. Filotei, of McKeesport; paternal grandmother, Doris Bailey, of McKeesport; sisters, Jodi (Curtis) Adams, of Mount Gilead, Ohio, and Jill (Jeffrey) Lape, of McKeesport; father and mother-in-law, Thomas (Kathy Kovacs) Filotei, of McKeesport; brother-in-law, Jaimie A. Filotei, of McKeesport; nieces and nephews; and loyal pet dog, Lily. Jamie was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, C.A. Bailey; and pet dogs, Chloe and Vinney. Private family arrangements were entrusted to WILLIG FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Cortege to the cemetery will be leaving the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020. Upon arrival to the burial site in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, immediate family will exit their vehicles for the committal service. Due to COVID-19 regulations, extended family and friends will remain in their vehicles, pass the site in remembrance of Jamie and then exit the cemetery. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to everyone. Memorial contributions are suggested to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232, or the Make-A-Wish Foundation, at Make-A-Wish America Gift Processing,1702 E. Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.willigfuneralcremationservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 14, 2020.