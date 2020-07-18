1/
Jamie R. Rupert
1978 - 2020
Jamie R. "Jay" Rupert, 41, of Vandergrift, went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. He was born Thursday, July 20, 1978, the son of Ben Robinson and the late Cindy Grates Robinson. He is survived by his father; his sister, Amy (Brandon) Hale, of Vandergrift; two nieces, Stormy McDonald and Bailey Hamilton; three aunts. Debi Watt, of Vandergrift, Sandy Maioli, of Vandergrift, and Stacy (Bob) Richards, of Lower Burrell; two uncles, Richard (Virginia) Cannon, of Vandergrift, and James Cannon, of Vandergrift; and many cousins and extended aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews (Robinsons). Jamie lived in Vandergrift all of his life. He had a passion for fishing and spending time with his family, friends and neighbors, who were all very special to him. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cindy Grates Robinson. At his request, all funeral arrangements were private. All arrangements were entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, PA 15673. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
(724) 478-1900
