Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bethel AME Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethel AME Church
Jamyshia D. Williams


1980 - 2019
Jamyshia D. Williams Obituary
Jamyshia Dawn Williams, 39, of Greensburg, was called home Friday, July 12, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Jamyshia was born May 27, 1980, in Greensburg and was loving, caring, and a nurturing mother of three, Davon Byers Williams, EliJahnell Green and Chloe. In her time, she enjoyed family gatherings, cooking, and taking bike rides, just enjoying life. She was an active member of Bethel AME Church in Greensburg. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Henry and Julia Williams; aunts, Marsha and Eula; and uncles, Genie Boy and Drew. She leaves to cherish her, two sons, Davon and EliJahnell; daughter, Chloe; mother, Crystal R. Williams (Roger); fiance, Gregg; brothers, Marcus (Daylene) and Eugene "Geno," both of Greensburg; sister, Jewlissa, of Slickville; uncles, Mark (Andrea) and Austin, of Greensburg, and Craig, Roger and Aaron (Amy), of Jeannette; aunt, Sheila (Tom), of Greensburg; godmother, Kathy Wills; a host of cousins; and dear friend, Tony, of Jioio's Restaurant.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. July 19 at Bethel AME Church, where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. July 20.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 17, 2019
