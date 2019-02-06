Home

Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Jan Arlene Keller, 66, of Hampton Township, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019; Born Feb. 16, 1952, she was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Arthur and Helen Keller; loving sister of Helen (Ron) D'Antonio, Bobbie (Wally) Sisco, Karen (Joe) Urban and Denise (Sandy) Hummel; loving aunt of Christian and Damon Sisco, Craig and Danielle D'Antonio, Joey, Justin and Lauren Urban; and great-aunt of Sophia, Gregory, Jillian, Roman, Mason, Landon and Sylvie;
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Bartholomew Church.
The family wants to thank Micah and all the staff at McCully House for the love and care they gave Jan, and the hospice nurses from AHN. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Special Olympics.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 6, 2019
