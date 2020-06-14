Jane Ann Suran
1930 - 2020
Jane Ann Suran, 89, of Freeport, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, in her home. She was born Oct. 26, 1930, in Natrona Heights, Harrison Township, daughter of the late Walter M. and Grace (Alter) Patterson. Jane Ann resided in Freeport Borough her entire life. Jane Ann was a clerical worker in the insurance department for Allegheny Ludlum, Brackenridge. She truly loved her dogs, Rufus and Cheyenne. Jane Ann is survived by her daughter, Barbara Suran (David "Turk" Burkett); her son, Gregory Suran (Kimberly Ross); and her granddaughters, Ashleigh Marie and Cassandra Leigh. She was preceded in death by her parents, mentioned above. At Jane Ann's request, there was no public visitation. Private family viewing was held and a private committal ceremony took place graveside in the Freeport Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the DENNIS J. DAUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME, 324 Fourth St., Freeport, PA 16229. 724-295-3100. Please visit www.daughertyfh.com for condolences.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
