More Obituaries for Jane Earnest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane C. Earnest

Jane C. Earnest Obituary
Jane C. Earnest, 99, a resident of Redstone Highlands, North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born during the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1920 and died during the current Coronavirus pandemic in 2020. She wasn't called Calamity Jane for nothing! Also known as Grandma Honeybunch, and GG (Great Grandma), she lit up a room upon entering and, if she wasn't playing the piano for all to sing along, she was letting everyone know how much she enjoyed them. Jane's favorite pastimes besides music were the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins and playing bridge. Her true love was her husband, John, and the rest of her family. She became a treasure to all at Redstone, where she volunteered for as many things as she could. Greeting all with a grin and a twinkle in the eye, she made everyone feel noticed and important. Described with a fiery personality by one of her granddaughters, Jane lived life to the fullest, leaving no experience unlived. She leaves behind a legacy of love and a grateful family for having known her. Jane is survived by her children, Richard Earnest, Sandi Kocian, Sally Wilson and Steve Earnest; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, viewing and funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Interment will be in Union Cemetery in Irwin. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to Redstone Mission Support and Development, 126 Mathews St., Suite 1000, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
