Jane Smith Clark, 65, of Greensburg, died Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was born June 19, 1953, in Greensburg, a daughter of Kathryn Bowers Smith and the late Thomas McKee Smith. In addition to her father, Jane was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Smith. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Mark Clark, and her beloved cocker spaniel, Mac; her children, Jennifer Boden and her husband, Zachary, of Philadelphia, and Casey Clark and his wife, Carolina, of New York City, N.Y.; her three granddaughters, Adelyn and Emily Boden and Athena Clark; her brother, Michael Smith and his wife, Lori, of Glen Mills; her sister-in-law, Donna Clark, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; brother-in-law, Chuck Clark and his wife, Sonia, of East Fairfield, Vt.; and a number of nieces and nephews. Jane was a graduate of Greensburg Central Catholic High School and West Virginia Wesleyan College. Prior to her retirement, she worked at Westinghouse for the majority of her professional career. Jane enjoyed golf, walking, reading and playing bridge. In addition to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother, Jane will be remembered for her warm smile, bright personality and ability to make people feel welcomed.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon Thursday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Autism Society of America, 4340 East West Highway, Suite 350, Bethesda, MD 20814, or www.autism-society.org.