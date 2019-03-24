Jane D. "Minnie" Surniak, 87, of Greensburg , formerly of Everson, passed away Friday afternoon, March 22, 2019, In Redstone Highlands, Greensburg, in the presence of family. Jane was born Oct. 28, 1931, in Everson, the daughter of the late Anthony (Sept. 21, 1967) and Angeline Jadwiszak Surniak. Jane was a devout Catholic and a member of the Partner Parish of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Everson, and was known to pray the rosary daily. Minnie was a graduate of the former Scottdale High School. She was a retired court stenographer for the State of Pennsylvania Workman's Compensation, Greensburg, with 50 years' service. Her most cherished memories consisted of her international travels. She loved to be around small children, especially babies, and rejoiced in the beauty of nature that God has given us. Minnie is survived by the following nieces and nephews: Phyllis, Patricia, Bernadette, Cindy, and Angelia Shutty, Diane Koza Pohodich and husband, Donald, of Ohio, and Richard Koza and wife, Karen, of Valencia, Pa.; also a number of great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to her parents, Minnie was preceded in death by the following members of her family: brother, Joseph A. Surniak, Oct. 12, 1995; sister, Stephanie N. Shutty, Jan. 27, 1976; sister, Josephine Scanlon, July 3, 1975; brother, John A. (Boom) Surniak, Jan. 26, 1998; brother, Edward Surniak, July 10, 2006; sister, Mary B. Surniak, April 18, 2000; sister, Theresa E. Koza, Feb. 18, 2004; nephew, Casmir Koza Jr.; and niece, Beverly Koza Bentz.

Family and friends are cordially invited from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 25, to the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where prayers of transfer will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed by her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Partner Parish of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Everson, with the Rev. Andrew M. Kawecki as celebrant. Her final resting place will be in St. Joseph Parish Cemetery. Members of St. Joseph Church will recite the rosary at 3:45 p.m. Monday, and a parish wake service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Monday, both in the funeral home.

Jane's family would like to thank those at New Haven Court at Linwood for providing her a comfortable home and their exemplary care and compassion.