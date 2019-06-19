Jane E. Iscrupe, 89, of Rector, passed away peacefully Monday, June 17, 2019, at Life's Promise Personal Care Home. She was born April 11, 1930, in Ligonier. She was the daughter of the late Norman and Viola Clark. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Iscrupe, in 1981; and her brothers, Richard, Robert, Paul and William Clark. She was a graduate of Ligonier Valley High School and nursing school, where she earned her RN and followed the nursing profession until retirement. She was an active member of Rector United Methodist Church until recent health issues arose. Jane is survived by her two sons, David (Rose) Iscrupe and Richard (Nancy) Iscrupe, both of Rector; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. Private interment will be in Snowball Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rector United Methodist Church, 628 Weaver Mill Road, Rector, PA 15677. The family would like to thank the staff of Life's Promise for all their patience and care while Jane resided there.