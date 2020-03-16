|
Jane F. Grush, 68, of Sterling, Va., formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, in Forbes Hospital. She was born Jan. 29, 1952, in Mt. Pleasant and was a daughter of the late Edmund and Lottie (Ovitsky) Czekanski. Prior to her retirement, Jane was a business coordinator for the National Association for Music Education. Jane loved all dogs, especially her three Corgi dogs. Her favorite pastimes included home interior decorating, baking and trying new recipes, crafting, and enjoying anything that was Disney. She enjoyed some of her favorite TV shows and movies on a loop. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey C. Grush, in 2018. She is survived by her brother, Robert Czekanski and his wife Linda and son Matthew, of Mt. Pleasant; and longtime friends Bob and Jamie Stallard, of Murrysville. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at or ASPCA at www.aspca.org. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.