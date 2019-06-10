Jane F. Parknavy, 92, of White Oak, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at Woodhaven Care Center, Monroeville. Born May 4, 1927, in Port Vue, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John J. and Victoria Dominick Waskowitz. Jane was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and adoring husband of 70 years, Joseph R. Parknavy, who recently passed away May 23, 2019; and brother, John V. Waskowitz, of Port Vue, Pa. She is survived by her loving children, Joseph J. (Debbie) Parknavy, of White Oak, Carol (late husband Dennis) Burlikowski, of Murrysville, and Robert (Cindy) Parknavy, of Upper St. Clair. She was "Grammy" to her grandchildren, Joseph C. Parknavy, Jonathan (Jennifer) Parknavy, Joel (Chelsea) Parknavy, Michael (Erin) Burlikowski, Anna (Paul) Eichner and Robby Parknavy; great-grandchildren, Kahlan and Elena Burlikowski and Evelyn and Adam Eichner; as well as a niece and nephews. Jane was a graduate of McKeesport High School Class of 1945. After high school, Jane worked at Sears and Roebuck Co., G. C. Murphy Co. and the Ohringer Furniture Co., all of McKeesport. Later in life, she was an employee of David's of White Oak Jewelry Store in White Oak. Jane served as a Democratic committee woman of the 7th district in White Oak. She also enjoyed volunteering as a member of the McKeesport Hospital Junior Committee and the Carnegie Library of McKeesport. Jane's talents were many, but her true talents lie in her duckpin bowling accomplishments while bowling in the Suburban Teacher's League, the Ladies Slovak League and in the Leonette's Starlit League, where she set records of a 273 single game and a 671 series on Sept. 17, 1958. On that night, Jane was one strike away from a "Perfect Game" until a loud fan screamed out that "Hey...she makes this...she'll have a perfect game!" A member of Holy Family Polish National Catholic Church, Jane truly enjoyed the fellowship of participating in the pierogie-making program at the church. She also enjoyed the many fun times at Linda's Beauty Shop in McKeesport with her friends.

There will be no visitation, but family and friends are asked to participate in the celebration of Jane's life and funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Holy Family Polish National Catholic Church, 1921 Eden Park Blvd., McKeesport, PA 15132.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Polish National Catholic Church Organ Fund.