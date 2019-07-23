Jane H. Bird, "Nana," 88, of Murrysville, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was born April 14, 1931, in Pittsburgh. She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Jim Bird. In addition to her husband, Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth Andrews Handy and Francis L. Handy; and a brother, Tom Handy. She graduated from Allegheny General Hospital School of Nursing as an R.N. in 1952 and was proud to be a nurse all of her working career. She worked for the late Dr. Theodora Dakin for many years while living and raising her family in Murrysville. She was a member of Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church for 63 years, where she served as a deacon and volunteered in many capacities. She was a founding member of the Murrysville Nurses' Club. She is survived by her four children, Ken (Tara) Bird, of Murrysville, Beth (Peter) Colijn, of Levittown, Bob (Marci) Bird, of Everett, Wash., and Steve Bird, of Allegheny Township; her grandchildren, Brittany (Dan) Beaman, Callan (Brandon) Stallard, Mason Bird and Anne Colijn; and great-grandchildren, Braxton and Adelyn Jane Beaman, and another great-granddaughter (Stallard) due this fall. She is also survived by brothers, Dick (Barb) Handy and Phil Handy; as well as many nieces and nephews and their extended families. Jane's greatest joy in life was being a wife, "mum" and "nana" to her family. She was a dear friend to many, offering rides, meals and care to those in need. She enjoyed the simple things in life and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A service celebrating her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Marnie Silbert officiating, with a luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church or Masonic Children's Home of Elizabethtown, Pa., in Jane's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 23, 2019