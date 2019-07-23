Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Bird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane H. Bird


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane H. Bird Obituary
Jane H. Bird, "Nana," 88, of Murrysville, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was born April 14, 1931, in Pittsburgh. She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Jim Bird. In addition to her husband, Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth Andrews Handy and Francis L. Handy; and a brother, Tom Handy. She graduated from Allegheny General Hospital School of Nursing as an R.N. in 1952 and was proud to be a nurse all of her working career. She worked for the late Dr. Theodora Dakin for many years while living and raising her family in Murrysville. She was a member of Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church for 63 years, where she served as a deacon and volunteered in many capacities. She was a founding member of the Murrysville Nurses' Club. She is survived by her four children, Ken (Tara) Bird, of Murrysville, Beth (Peter) Colijn, of Levittown, Bob (Marci) Bird, of Everett, Wash., and Steve Bird, of Allegheny Township; her grandchildren, Brittany (Dan) Beaman, Callan (Brandon) Stallard, Mason Bird and Anne Colijn; and great-grandchildren, Braxton and Adelyn Jane Beaman, and another great-granddaughter (Stallard) due this fall. She is also survived by brothers, Dick (Barb) Handy and Phil Handy; as well as many nieces and nephews and their extended families. Jane's greatest joy in life was being a wife, "mum" and "nana" to her family. She was a dear friend to many, offering rides, meals and care to those in need. She enjoyed the simple things in life and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A service celebrating her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Marnie Silbert officiating, with a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church or Masonic Children's Home of Elizabethtown, Pa., in Jane's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now