Jane Ilene Kassler, 88, of Sutersville, passed away, Wednesday Dec. 2, 2020, in Excel Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born April 27, 1932, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Richard and Mildred (Gephart) Smart. In addition to her parents, Ilene was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence F. Kassler Jr., and her son, Larry Kassler; and one brother, Donald Smart. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Butlers Golf Course in Elizabeth as a waitress and manager for more than 20 years. She was proud to be a state champ bowler and loved golfing with her friends. She enjoyed cross stitching and spending time with her family. Ilene is survived by her two sons, Bernie (Jamie) Kassler, of Lehighton, and Dane (Leesa) Kassler, of Elizabeth Township; five special grandchildren, Dakota Kassler, Cheyenne Kassler, Jacob Lauer, Gibson Harding and Berlin (Cory) Husnik; two special great-granddaughters, Scarlett Lauer and Delaney Husnik; two brothers, Edward Smart, of Sutersville, and William (Paulette) Smart, of Elizabeth Township; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Ilene is also survived by her dear friend and caregiver over the past two years, Karen Rugh "her guardian angel" of Irwin. Ilene will be dearly missed by her family and many friends at the golf course. There will be no public visitation per Ilene's wishes. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com
.