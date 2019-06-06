|
|
Jane L. Gsell, 88, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was born July 27, 1930, in Fayetteville, a daughter of the late Russell W. and Hazel M. Null Gsell. She was a member of St. Mathias Lutheran Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Raymond J. Gsell; a brother, Herbert Gsell; a sister, Marie Thomas; and her dog, Sassy. She is survived by two loving sons, Curtis R. Gsell and wife, Anna Maria, of Greensburg, and Phillip C. Gsell, of Greensburg; and a sister, Doris Myers, of Fayetteville.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mathias Lutheran Church, 100 Chapel View Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 6 to June 7, 2019