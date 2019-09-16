|
|
Jane L. (Hunt) Murphy, 93, of Westmoreland City, went to meet her Lord and Savior, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. She was born July 13, 1926, in Westmoreland City, a daughter of the late James and Estella (Kohl) Hunt, and was also preceded in death by siblings, Geraldine Marshall, Thelma Hunt, and James E. Hunt. Jane was a member of Westmoreland City Primitive Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Norwin High School Class of 1944, a former board member and treasurer for Pocono Mountain Bible Camp and a former Red Cross volunteer. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, the Rev. Bernard L. Murphy; her daughter, Donna M. Porter and her husband, Bobby, of Houston, Texas; her grandson, David Porter and his wife, Keri; her great-grandchildren, Caden, Caffrey, and Coen Porter; siblings, James R. Hunt and his wife, Shirley, of Florida, and Estella "Sally" Viecelli and her husband, Bill, of Westmoreland City; also nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Anthony Marciano officiating. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery.
For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 16 to Sept. 26, 2019