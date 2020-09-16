1/1
Jane M. Heltebran
1933 - 2020
Jane M. Trout Heltebran, 86, of Greensburg, formerly of Herminie, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at St. Anne Home in Greensburg. Jane was born Sept. 21, 1933, in Herminie, daughter of the late Cornelius and Alice Cochenour Trout. Jane was married to her beloved husband, Bert L. Heltebran, on the same day she graduated from the former Sewickley Township High School. She was a very gentle, kind and family-oriented woman. She was an incredible baker, was known for her pies and bread and had dinner on thefor her family every night. Jane enjoyed crocheting and was a very devoted mother to her son, Kevin. She was preceded in death by both parents; and four brothers, Neil Trout, Lewis Trout, Frank Trout and George Trout. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Bert L. Heltebran, of Herminie; one son, Kevin Heltebran, of Crabtree; one daughter, Shana Orlic and husband, Brian, of Harrison City; three grandchildren, Adeline, Eliza and Owen; and three sisters, Alice Heltebran and husband, Darrell, of Glen Campbell, Pa., Faye Briggs and husband, Ellis, of New York, and Dianne Diehl and husband, Dave, of Greensburg. Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. A public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Madison Union Cemetery in Madison, with the Rev. Randy Sweet officiating. In compliance with the CDC covid-19 guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted at one time into the funeral home. Masks are required to be worn at all times while in the funeral home and social distancing is required. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601, as recognition for the wonderful care Jane received from all the staff and care workers. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com. Ronald A. Rich Jr., supervisor/FD.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.
SEP
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Madison Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.
Rte 136
Madison, PA 15663
(724) 446-5511
