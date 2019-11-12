Home

Jane M. Porter Thomas, 89, formerly of Ligonier and Murrysville, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Holiday, Fla. She was born Aug. 27, 1930, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late James and Lillian Jackson Porter. She had owned and operated as broker of the Murry East Real Estate Co., in Murrysville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Thomas, in 2008, and a sister, Beth Porter Bates. Jane is survived by three children, Sherry Ferrill, of Indianapolis, Ind., Carole (Henry) Mannering, of Newport Ritchey, Fla., and James E. Thomas, of Holiday, Fla.; a granddaughter, Kristen Cohen; and two great-grandchildren, Kiersten and Caleb Cohen.
Private services were held Monday at the Chapel of the Ligonier Valley Cemetery followed by burial in the same. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., of Ligonier, is assisting the family.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 12, 2019
