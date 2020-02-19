|
Jane N. Spino, 89, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born April 17, 1930, in Ruffs Dale, a daughter of the late Merion "Ted" and Beatrice (Snyder) Null. She was a member of United Church of Christ, Youngwood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Beth A. Jackson; and two sisters, Bertie Null and Ann (Null) Baumann. She is survived by her husband, Peter A. Spino; her daughter, Laurie J. Lacher and husband, John, of Allison Park; her stepson, Peter V. Spino and wife, Jill, of San Diego, Calif.; her son-in-law, Charles Jackson, of Indianapolis, Ind.; four grandchildren, Mark A. Sawinski (Kristin), Luke J. Lacher, Domenic Spino and Sienna Spino; three great-grandchildren, Kerriann, Brianna and Mason; and two nieces. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with Pastor Bob Green officiating. Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.