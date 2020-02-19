Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map

Jane N. Spino


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane N. Spino Obituary
Jane N. Spino, 89, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born April 17, 1930, in Ruffs Dale, a daughter of the late Merion "Ted" and Beatrice (Snyder) Null. She was a member of United Church of Christ, Youngwood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Beth A. Jackson; and two sisters, Bertie Null and Ann (Null) Baumann. She is survived by her husband, Peter A. Spino; her daughter, Laurie J. Lacher and husband, John, of Allison Park; her stepson, Peter V. Spino and wife, Jill, of San Diego, Calif.; her son-in-law, Charles Jackson, of Indianapolis, Ind.; four grandchildren, Mark A. Sawinski (Kristin), Luke J. Lacher, Domenic Spino and Sienna Spino; three great-grandchildren, Kerriann, Brianna and Mason; and two nieces. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with Pastor Bob Green officiating. Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -