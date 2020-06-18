Jane Prengaman
1941 - 2020
Jane (Ferguson) Prengaman, 79, of Peanut, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her home. She was born March 31, 1941, in Aspinwall, the daughter of the late Claude Harrington and Eleanor Ann (O'Neil) Ferguson. Jane was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in Natrona Heights and a graduate from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. Prior to retirement, Jane was a teacher at Grandview Elementary School. She was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church and St. Martin Rosary Altar Society. Jane loved spending time with her children and her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her friends and family. Besides her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Prengaman Jr., in 2009. Jane is survived by her two sons, James C. Prengaman and wife, Renie and Joseph T. Prengaman, both of Pleasant Unity; one daughter, Erica Jane Sunny and husband, Richard, of Murrysville; one sister, Claudia Ann Saitz and husband, Ed, of Fox Chapel; five grandchildren, Ivy Rose Lipniskis and husband, Andrew, Laurel Ann and Blaze Joseph Prengaman, and Ian Harrington and Luke James Sunny; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Family will receive friends for Jane's visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, in the MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA, 724-694-8331. The St. Martin Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary in the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Martin Catholic Church, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Martin Cemetery, New Derry. Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Rosary
01:30 PM
Matthew X Merlin Funeral Home Inc
JUN
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Matthew X Merlin Funeral Home Inc
JUN
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Matthew X Merlin Funeral Home Inc
JUN
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Martin Catholic Church
JUN
20
Interment
St. Martin Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Matthew X Merlin Funeral Home Inc
529 N Chestnut St
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-8331
