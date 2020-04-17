|
|
Jane R. Ament, 92, of Southwest Greensburg, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born May 1, 1927, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late John and Jane Gockel Shaffer. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg. Jane had been a member of the Winnebago ? Itasca Travelers Club. She enjoyed traveling and spending time at Salt Spring Resort in Florida. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Glenn J. Ament Sr.; a grandson, Jeffrey Ament; a brother, William Shaffer; a sister, Rosa Josephine Medved; a sister-in-law, Myrtle Shaffer; and a brother-in-law, John Spor. She is survived by two sons, Glenn J. Ament Jr. and his wife, Carolyn, of Jeannette, and Mark A. Ament and his wife, Rebecca, of Greensburg; two daughters, Jane R. McManigle and her partner, Ronald Hollick, of Belle Vernon, and Sandra L. DeFloria and her husband, Mark, of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Bree Ament Adams and her husband, Paul; Craig DeFloria; Wayne DeFloria and his wife, Erica; Melanie L. Baltzer and her husband, Paul; Mark Ament and his partner, Michelle Malco; and Joshua Ament and his wife, Kelly; nine great-grandchildren, Erika, Jacob, Ilyana, Teela, Miles, Casper, Lucas, Blake, and Anthony; a brother, John Shaffer, of Ohio; a sister, Cynthia Spor, of Greensburg; and a sister-in-law, Hazel Loughner, of Latrobe. A funeral service will be held for the immediate family only. Private interment will be in Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 246 S. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.