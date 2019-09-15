|
Jane R. Gruss, 85, of Unity Township, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 15, 1933, in Whitney, a daughter of the late James and Anna (Rigda) Rugh. Jane was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish and their Rosary Altar Society. She also was a member of the Twin Club (a group of mothers who had twins). Jane was a good cook, loved to exercise, and enjoyed painting with watercolors. She had a sweet soul and a magnetic personality. She always made everybody feel important and loved. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew G. Gruss; a son, Mark G. Gruss; and a son-in-law, R. Mark Ware. She is survived by six children, Andrew Gruss (Michelle), Michael Gruss (Mylee), Ann Goeke (Reginald), Lori Ware, Sharon Kuck (Geoffrey), and Susan Vafa (Ali); her grandchildren, A. Vincent Gruss (Kim), Matthew Gruss, William Gruss (Emily), Mark Gruss (Ashley), Nicholas Gruss, Lindsay Carbonara (Justin), Michael, Abbey, Vanessa, Madison, and Evan Gruss, R. Ryan and Paige Goeke, Cameron and Anna Kuck, and Tyler and Connor Vafa; her great-grandchildren, Porter and Palmer Carbonara, and Jack and Emrie Gruss; and her sister, Elaine Luttner. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at St. Anne Home for their kindness.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent Rosary Altar Society, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019