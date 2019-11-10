|
Jane R. Watkins, 74, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, with her devoted husband at her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Martha McCormick. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Roy Watkins, of Delmont, to whom she was married for 52 years; her children, Roy Watkins (Kayla), Aaron Watkins, and Sarah Jane Hess (Justin); her nine grandchildren; uncle, Thomas Miles; sister, Sally Lou McCormick August; brother, John "Rusty" McCormick, and their children. Born Oct. 19, 1945, in Titusville, Pa., Jane was a talented musician who, at age 11, became the organist at St. James Memorial Episcopal Church in Titusville. She shared her passion for music as an organist, choir and hand bell director, public and private educator, and performer. She graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor's degree in music education and earned a master of music degree from West Virginia University. Over her life, she led music programs in churches in Indiana, Delmont, Monroeville and Plum, and most recently retired in 2018 after 33 years as organist and choir director at Trinity Tower United Methodist Church in Penn Hills. Her career as an educator began in Cranberry Township Elementary, and is highlighted by roles as a vocal teacher in South Junior High at Gateway from 1967 to 1971, as a voice teacher in the Center for the Musically Talented Saturday program for Pittsburgh City Schools from 1974 to 1997, as well as being a private piano tutor for more than two decades. During the Chautauqua Institution's 1972 to 1977 summer seasons, Jane served as organist and choir director for the daily morning worship services, as well as being the music librarian and rehearsal accompanist for the Chautauqua Choir. She had also been music director and pianist for productions in regional theaters, including the Monroeville Civic Theater, Cabaret Theater and Apple Hill Playhouse, and was a member of the Pittsburgh Opera Chorus in the 1960s and '70s. After raising young children, she began a second career teaching computing and accounting for over 20 years, serving as teacher and department head at Sawyer School of Business and assistant director at Triangle Tech in Pittsburgh and Greensburg, respectively. She loved sewing, quilting and crafting, and left behind an extensive collection of finished and unfinished keepsakes, including quilts, stockings, and stuffed animals for her many grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a memorial service is arranged for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. The service is to be followed at noon with a reception at Atria's Restaurant, 4869 William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA 15668.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Delmont Public Library, 77 Greensburg St., Delmont, PA 15626, or online at https://catalog.wlnonline.org/Polaris/payments/donation.aspx?ctx=11.1033.0.0.4.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2019