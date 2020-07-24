Jane Hafer Simpson, 93, of York, Pa., and former resident of Shippenville, Pa. and Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Wellspan York Hospital. She was deeply loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed. Evelyn Jane was born May 28, 1927, in Sligo, Pa., daughter of the late Rayburn Snyder and Alda Stitzinger. Jane grew up in Newmansville, Pa., and attended Farmington High School (9th and 10th grade), and then the family moved to Oil City, Pa., where she graduated from Oil City High School in 1944. After high school, she attended Welch's Business School. In 1947, she married H. Melvin Mel Hafer, a World War II veteran. They lived in Oil City for a few years before moving to Greensburg. While raising their two sons, Bob and Ed, Jane worked at Southwest National Bank for 20 years. After taking a few years off, she became a top real estate agent for Howard Hannah and was well-known for her knowledge, as well as her integrity. She and Mel had an active social life, enjoying many friendships, going to parties and playing cards. She always made time for playing with visiting grandchildren who fondly remember numerous trips to Storybook Forest and Idlewild Park, as well as swimming in the backyard pool. She also was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and served on the Alzheimer's State Board and on the Westmoreland County Hospital Association. She inspired others with the generosity of her time and dedication to causes she believed in, and was a successful fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association
when Mel succumbed to Alzheimer's disease in 2001. After reconnecting through Farmington High School reunions, Jane married Raymond Simpson, another World War II veteran, in 2003, and moved to Shippenville. She soon became involved with the Belles Lettres Club of Oil City, which benefits the library and many other organizations. She played major roles with them that included organizing successful fundraisers and their scholarship program. And she never passed up an opportunity to play bridge, 500 or poker with friends. In March 2017, after a little over 13 years of marriage, Ray passed away. In January 2019, Jane moved to the Longstown Village community in York, Pa. It did not take her long to get involved with a number of the community activities and make many new friends. Jane spent many hours knitting and counted cross stitching beautiful gifts for the family, from baby sweaters and quilts and blankets to beautiful birth announcements and wedding samplers, all treasured heirlooms. She was also an avid reader and Sudoku puzzler. Jane is survived by her two sons, Robert M. Hafer (Connie), of York, Pa., and Edward M. Hafer (Karen), of Malvern, Pa.; six grandchildren, Lisa Workinger, Jason Hafer (Rachelle), Shelley Dougherty (Mike), Meredith Hafer (Chris Lobdell), Katherine Henderson (John) and Andrea Allen (Matt); and 10 great-grandchildren, Kaleigh and Paige Workinger, Kael Dougherty, Austin and Avery Hafer, Julian, Eva and Tristan Lobdell, and Alice and Sebastian Henderson. Jane is also survived by her brother, Charles Snyder, of Oil City, Pa.; and her brother and sister-in-law, Dean and Joann Simpson, of Miola, Pa. Interment will be held privately in Greensburg, with a celebration of Jane's life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Jane H. Simpson to Belles Lettres Scholarship Fund, Belles Lettres Club, 405 W. First St., Oil City, PA 16301, or Alzheimer's Association
: Greater PA Chapter, Harrisburg Office, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or online at https://alz.org/
.