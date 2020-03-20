Home

POWERED BY

Services
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Resources
More Obituaries for Janeen Tackage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janeen L. Tackage


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janeen L. Tackage Obituary
Janeen L. Tackage, 70, of Hunker, died at home, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after a courageous five-year battle with cancer. She was born July 31, 1949, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late James and Gail (Stoner) Paisley. She was a member and secretary of First Trinity United Church of Christ, in Youngwood. She was a volunteer for the Westmoreland County Food Bank and enjoyed babysitting, reading and solving crossword puzzles. Janeen is survived by her husband, Richard Tackage, of Hunker; her son, Todd A. Tackage (Alicia), of Washington, Ohio; and her beloved grandchildren, Abby, Tyler and Anna Janeen. She is also survived by her sister, Dotti Paisley, of Tualatin, Ore.; her brother, James Paisley, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Excela Hospice for all of their care and compassion. For online condolences, visit www.Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janeen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -