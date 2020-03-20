|
Janeen L. Tackage, 70, of Hunker, died at home, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after a courageous five-year battle with cancer. She was born July 31, 1949, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late James and Gail (Stoner) Paisley. She was a member and secretary of First Trinity United Church of Christ, in Youngwood. She was a volunteer for the Westmoreland County Food Bank and enjoyed babysitting, reading and solving crossword puzzles. Janeen is survived by her husband, Richard Tackage, of Hunker; her son, Todd A. Tackage (Alicia), of Washington, Ohio; and her beloved grandchildren, Abby, Tyler and Anna Janeen. She is also survived by her sister, Dotti Paisley, of Tualatin, Ore.; her brother, James Paisley, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Excela Hospice for all of their care and compassion. For online condolences, visit www.Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.