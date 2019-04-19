Home

Janet A. Berry


Janet A. Berry Obituary
Janet A. (Bernick) Berry, 64, of Irwin, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Born Nov. 2, 1954, in McKeesport, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Ann (Tedora) Bernick. A former customer service representative for the Tribune-Review, Janet is survived by her siblings, Karen (the late John) Pavlick and Mark (Kelly) Bernick, both of White Oak; her nieces and nephews, Natalee (Jeff) Thomas and Molly, Anthony and Abigail Bernick; and her great-nieces, Layla and Mila.
There is no visitation scheduled for Janet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in St. Angela's Parish, White Oak, with procession and burial to follow to Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. Arrangements by the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Borough, McKeesport, PA 15132, 412-678-3454.
www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 19, 2019
