Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Janiro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet A. Janiro


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet A. Janiro Obituary
Janet A. (Ziegler) Janiro, 79, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in AHN Forbes Hospital. She was born Oct. 16, 1940, in Bessemer Terrace, Pa., the daughter of the late George and Susan (Loffredo) Ziegler. Janet was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, of Irwin. She served as the regent of the Catholic Daughters of America, a troop leader for the Girl Scouts, and a cheerleader coach for the NCAA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Ziegler. Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Dominick P. Janiro; children, Cynthia Dragan and her husband, Dave, of Raccoon Township, Sharon Kunkle and her fiance, Gregg Gerard, of North Huntingdon, John Janiro and his wife, Lisa, of North Huntingdon, and Roxanne Cook and her husband, Ship, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Brittany, Maura, Tanner, Sarah, Chloe and Sloan; and two great-grandchildren, Elliana and Sienna. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -