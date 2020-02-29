|
Janet A. (Ziegler) Janiro, 79, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in AHN Forbes Hospital. She was born Oct. 16, 1940, in Bessemer Terrace, Pa., the daughter of the late George and Susan (Loffredo) Ziegler. Janet was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, of Irwin. She served as the regent of the Catholic Daughters of America, a troop leader for the Girl Scouts, and a cheerleader coach for the NCAA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Ziegler. Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Dominick P. Janiro; children, Cynthia Dragan and her husband, Dave, of Raccoon Township, Sharon Kunkle and her fiance, Gregg Gerard, of North Huntingdon, John Janiro and his wife, Lisa, of North Huntingdon, and Roxanne Cook and her husband, Ship, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Brittany, Maura, Tanner, Sarah, Chloe and Sloan; and two great-grandchildren, Elliana and Sienna. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.