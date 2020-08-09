1/1
Janet A. Wolfe
1936 - 2020
Janet Arlene (Schmidt) Wolfe, 83, of Jeannette, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. She was born Oct. 30, 1936, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Gilbert and Francis (Raviart) Schmidt. She was a devoted wife, mother and loving homemaker who loved her pets as much as the rest of her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Eileen Schmidt. She was previously a beautician, as well as a ceramics instructor. She is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Charles Wolfe; two sons, Scott Wolfe and his wife, Becky, of Jeannette, and Randy Wolfe and his wife, Mary, of Southwest Greensburg; a sister, Mona (Schmidt) Olson, of North Huntingdon; six grandchildren, Derek Wolfe, Wendy Fagan, Christina Wolfe, Jessica (Wolfe) Nelson and her husband, Doug, Jeremiah Wolfe and his fiancee, Sarah Lewis and Preston Wolfe; eight grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 11:30 a.m. till time of service at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, with her son, the Rev. Scott Charles Wolfe, minister, Shiloh Outreach Ministries International, officiating. Due to current covid-19 restrictions, a maximum of 25 will be permitted in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery. To send online condolences, visit http://www.mason-gelder.com..

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
