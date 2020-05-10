Janet C. Anderson
1945 - 2020-05-06
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet C. Anderson, 74, of Springfield, Mo., formerly of Scottdale, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Jordan Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Janet was born Aug. 11, 1945, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Merrell and Emma Jean Reagan Sager. Janet is survived by a daughter, Bandy Lynn Alspach, of Harrisburg; sisters, Bonnie Rosensteel, of Youngwood, and Nancy Hodgekiss, of Ohio; and brothers, Merrell C. Sager, of Washington, and Dennis J. Sager, of Florida; also a granddaughter, Mercedes. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Anderson, and two daughters, Natalie Ann Acita, in 2001, and Nancy Jo Acita, in 1988. At Janet's request, there will be no visitation or service. Private entombment will be held in the Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. Arrangements are under direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Please visit Janet's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com. to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Entombment
Westmoreland County Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
7245472122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 9, 2020
My Aunt Janet will be sadly missed. Rest in Peace my Aunt Janet and we will meet again in Heaven With a heavy heart your niece Terri Lee
terri hodgkiss
Family
May 9, 2020
R.I.P My Beautiful spunky and outgoing Aunt Janet I will be missed dearly Love Your, Susie
Susie Grimm-Biedrycki (Rosensteel/Long)
Family
May 8, 2020
Iam so very sorry , i will miss her so very much she was one in a million. I wish i could have had one more hug .Hear one more time her yelling shelly . Emma will miss her love ,may she be in a better place and in peace.
michelle Croyle
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved