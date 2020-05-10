Janet C. Anderson, 74, of Springfield, Mo., formerly of Scottdale, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Jordan Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Janet was born Aug. 11, 1945, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Merrell and Emma Jean Reagan Sager. Janet is survived by a daughter, Bandy Lynn Alspach, of Harrisburg; sisters, Bonnie Rosensteel, of Youngwood, and Nancy Hodgekiss, of Ohio; and brothers, Merrell C. Sager, of Washington, and Dennis J. Sager, of Florida; also a granddaughter, Mercedes. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Anderson, and two daughters, Natalie Ann Acita, in 2001, and Nancy Jo Acita, in 1988. At Janet's request, there will be no visitation or service. Private entombment will be held in the Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. Arrangements are under direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Please visit Janet's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com. to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 10, 2020.