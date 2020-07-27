1/1
Janet E. Damico
1953 - 2020
Janet E. Damico, 67, of Greensburg, died Friday, July 24, 2020, in her home. She was born June 5, 1953, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late James and Jean (Pietropaoli) Damico. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Westmoreland and Jeannette hospitals. She was a member of St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg. Janet was a member of the Rosary-Altar Society of the church and a graduate of Greensburg High School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Ronald P. "Bucky" Gibson. She is survived by her sisters, Anna Marie Gibson, and Nancy Stokes and her husband Paul, all of Greensburg; her brother, Ronald Damico and his wife Sandra, of Florida; her aunt, Alvira Somple, of Greensburg; her uncle, Amerigo Pietropaoli, of Washington, D.C.; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. www.bachafh.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
JUL
28
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
JUL
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
July 26, 2020
Janet was the most kind hearted women. She put everyone else first before her own needs. She was a true friend and a blessing to have. Janet was always the person you could count on! You will be missed. Heaven just gained an amazing angel!
Tiffany G.
Friend
