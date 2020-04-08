|
Janet ?Ruth? F. Bertelman, 89, of North Huntingdon, passed away on her birthday, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in her daughter's home in Lancaster, Pa. She was born April 7, 1931, in Mt. Pleasant, to Harry and Bertha (Springer) Fidler. She graduated from Ramsey High School in 1949. She married the love of her life, Henry. They traveled to 48 of the 50 states together. She was an active member of Eastern Star Chapter No. 400 and served on the advisory board for the Rainbow Assembly No. 42. Ruth accompanied her daughter, a bridal gown designer, to many national markets, being the perfect hostess to buyers from Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Ave., Gimbels and the like. She was a celebrated cookie baker and was known at NY Bridal Market as the "Cookie Mom." Even Martha Stewart wanted her cookies! Her daughter's bridal business opened doors of international travel around the world for Ruth. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Henry L. Bertelman. Surviving are daughters, Janell Berte and her husband, Richard Wood, of Lancaster, Pa., and her AFS daughter, Chryso Rossidou Petride and her husband, Aristos Petride, of Limassol, Cyprus; and grandchildren, Nicholas, Stalo and Marina. Interment will be at Penn Lincoln Memorial. A celebration of life will be scheduled this summer. In lieu of flowers, please forward donations to Masonic Village Hospice, Elizabethtown or The Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund.