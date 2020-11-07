Janet Ida Johns, 80, of Herminie, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 6, 1940, in Sewickley Township, daughter of the late Charles and Ida (Tomkon) Kubik. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank David Johns Sr.; her son, Marc Johns; and her brother, Charles Kubik. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Yough School District (H.W. Good Elementary) for more than 20 years, as a nutritionist in the cafeteria, known to all as "Lunch Lady." She was also a beautician for many years. Janet loved to bake cookies and cakes, enjoyed sewing, crafts, and especially doing ceramics. But most of all, she loved her family and was very proud of her grandchildren; she loved them with all her heart. She was a member of Herminie United Methodist Church. Janet is survived by her three sons, Frank David Johns Jr., of North Carolina, Todd (Sharon) Johns, of Herminie, and Brian (Kim) Johns, of Kentucky; her daughter, Krisha Johns, at home; six grandchildren, Jessica and her husband Austin, Michaela, T.J. and Tyler, Nicholas and Chelsea; special great-grandson, Aidan; two brothers, Wayne Kubik, of McKeesport, and Danny Kubik; sister, Rose Kubik, of Pittsburgh; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Janet will be sadly missed by her family, friends and neighbors. The family would like to thank Dr. Leibu for all her special care. There will be no viewing, per Janet's wishes. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life at 11 a.m. Monday in Herminie United Methodist Church, 3365 Pike St., Herminie, with Pastor Randy Landman and Janet's grandson, Pastor Austin Rahn, officiating. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Inurnment will be in West Newton Cemetery. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, is in charge of arrangements. If you would like to make a memorial contribution, please send it to Herminie United Methodist Church in memory of Janet. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com
