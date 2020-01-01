|
|
Janet I. (Gundy) Schiavone, 80, of Irwin, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. She was born Dec. 8, 1939, in Duquesne, a daughter of the late Albert and Elise Gundy. She worked in the drive-thru of Wendy's Restaurant in Irwin for more than 23 years before retiring. She loved to golf, bowl, and travel once a year to Las Vegas for gambling with her close friend, Susan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Donna May and Bobby Jane; and brother, Albert. She is survived by her husband of more than 63 years, Joseph C. Schiavone; children, Joseph (Marcy) Schivone, of Greensburg, Michael (Mary) Schiavone, of Harrison City, Kenny Schivone, of Pittsburgh, James Schivone, of Irwin, Ralph (Roxane) Schivone, of Irwin, and Robert (Denise) Schivone, of Irwin; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Janelle.
Friends and family will be received from 4 p.m. to the time of service at 8 p.m. Thursday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200.
Memorial contributions can be made to the at . For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020