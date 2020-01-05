|
Janet Irene George Szekely, 87, of Irwin, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in her daughter's home in Grasonville, Md. She passed peacefully, surrounded by family. Janet was born July 6, 1932, in Pitcairn, daughter of the late Joseph Adam George and Marie Matilda Rietzel George. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Gerald Andrew Szekely, who passed only weeks before; and her eldest daughter, Carol Martin (James), of Trafford. She is survived by her remaining eight children, Gerald (Kimberly) Szekely Jr., of Sterling Heights, Mich., Michael (Paula) Szekely, of Murrysville, William (Carolyn) Szekely, of Irwin, Amy Szekely, of Trafford, Diane (Albert) Califano, of Grasonville, Md., Jennifer (Scott) Staranko, of Harrison City, Andrew (Michelle) Szekely, of Williamstown, N.J., and Christopher (Jill) Szekely, of Trafford. She was preceded in death by brothers, Harold, Raymond, Charles and Lawrence; sister, Verna; and three grandchildren, Jason Martin, Stephen Szekely and Angela Szekely. Janet's priority was always her family, for whom she provided abundant love and care. She thoroughly enjoyed summers when all her kids were home from school, creating lasting memories. While raising her family, she attended Seton Hill College and obtained a bachelor's degree in accounting. Upon graduation, she was employed as the assistant registrar at Seton Hill College. She embodied the true meaning of selflessness and humility every day of her life. Her grace and beauty shone through in her ballroom dancing that she so enjoyed with Jerry. In her later years, she enjoyed a good book or a sewing project. She was a devoted member of St. Regis Church in Trafford. She appreciated all of life's blessings, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until parting prayers at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111, followed at noon by a funeral Mass in St. Regis Church, Trafford, with Father George Saletrik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Allegheny Health Network Hospice and Palliative Care, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020