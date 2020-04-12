|
Janet Louise Clark Bollinger, 87, died after a lengthy illness, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, with her children at her side. Janet was the daughter of Anna Mae Ressler Clark and Clifford F. Clark. Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Earl Bollinger, who taught mathematics at Latrobe High School for many years. Janet and Albert were married for 55 years. Born Aug. 27, 1932, Janet was a lifelong resident of Derry and a member of First United Methodist Church. She worked as a secretary for the Penn State Engineering department and at Latrobe Steel, but is best known for her 40-year ownership with her husband of Derry Florist and Greenhouse. She will be remembered by Derry residents for her beautiful floral arrangements, her kind heart, and her fun-loving smile. Janet is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and John Wingard, of Derry; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jerome and Alice Susa, of Latrobe; son, Brian Clark Bollinger, of Latrobe; daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Richard Slifka, of Derry Township; and daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Mark Maloy, of Derry. Her grandchildren are Sarah Slifka Christopher and husband, Phil, Emily Slifka and husband, Ben Hollobough, and Matthew, Lucas, and Ryan Maloy. She was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Henry and Edie Christopher; and several nieces and nephews. All services and burial in Coles Cemetery were private for the family. McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.