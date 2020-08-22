1/
Janet L. DeZorzi
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet L. (Decker) DeZorzi, 80, of Biddle, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. She was born Sept. 24, 1939, in Braddock, a daughter of the late Bonita Decker. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a cafeteria worker for Norwin School District at Scull School. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest D. DeZorzi; infant triplet sons, Robert, Kenneth and Ernest; grandson, Dominick DeZorzi; two sisters, Eleanor Pierce and Leota Dorn, and two brothers, Allen and Jack Decker. Surviving are two children, Marlene Volkar and her husband, James, of Irwin, and Robert DeZorzi and his wife, Deborah, of North Huntingdon; six grandchildren, Robert (Chelsea) Volkar, Christopher and Timothy Volkar, Tony (Marilee) DeZorzi and Carly and Julie DeZorzi; and three great-grandchildren, Ensley and Ace Volkar and Anthony DeZorzi. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon. Due to the COVID restrictions, masks must be worn and 25 people permitted at a time. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the entire staff of Walden's View for the care they gave to Janet during her stay there. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Prayer Service
09:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved