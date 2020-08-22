Janet L. (Decker) DeZorzi, 80, of Biddle, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. She was born Sept. 24, 1939, in Braddock, a daughter of the late Bonita Decker. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a cafeteria worker for Norwin School District at Scull School. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest D. DeZorzi; infant triplet sons, Robert, Kenneth and Ernest; grandson, Dominick DeZorzi; two sisters, Eleanor Pierce and Leota Dorn, and two brothers, Allen and Jack Decker. Surviving are two children, Marlene Volkar and her husband, James, of Irwin, and Robert DeZorzi and his wife, Deborah, of North Huntingdon; six grandchildren, Robert (Chelsea) Volkar, Christopher and Timothy Volkar, Tony (Marilee) DeZorzi and Carly and Julie DeZorzi; and three great-grandchildren, Ensley and Ace Volkar and Anthony DeZorzi. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon. Due to the COVID restrictions, masks must be worn and 25 people permitted at a time. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the entire staff of Walden's View for the care they gave to Janet during her stay there. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
.