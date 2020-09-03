1/1
Janet L. Fulmer
1930 - 2020
Janet L. Fulmer, 90, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Golden Heights Personal Care Home, Irwin. She was born Aug. 16, 1930, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Carl P. and Esther (Stolpe) Nystrom. Prior to her retirement, Janet was a bank teller for Mellon Bank at Norwin Towne Square. She was a graduate of Duquesne High School and enjoyed crafting and painting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Fulmer; and son, Jeffrey P. Fulmer. She is survived by her son, James W. Fulmer and his wife, Donna; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Fulmer; grandchildren, Heather (Mark) Roller, James R. (Luis) Fulmer, Jonathan (Amber) Fulmer, Christy (James) Azzarello and Jenna Fulmer Onder; and great-grandchildren, Christian, Braeden, Dylan, Brieana, Jacob, Emily, Aiden, Jordan, Jason and Jaylee. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Long Run Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Life Church of Greensburg, www.lifechurchpa.com., or the Westmoreland Co. Humane Society. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
SEP
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
SEP
4
Interment
Long Run Cemetery
SEP
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
