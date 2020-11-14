1/1
Janet L. Peake
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet L. "Jaye" (Ashbaugh) Peake, 80, of North Huntingdon, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born June 28, 1940, in Harmerville, daughter of the late Gerald and Edith (Cogley) Ashbaugh. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the sales department for GE Medical Systems, Monroeville. She was a member of the Suburban Community Church, North Huntingdon. Jaye was very active in the day to day operation of her and her husband's business, Jay Peake Archery. Jaye was an accomplished archer, having won several tournaments including the Pennsylvania State Women's Field Championship three times and also the State's Target Tournaments several times. Jaye was an Honorary Lifetime Member of the Pennsylvania State Archery Assoc. She was a member of two United States Field Archery Teams and competed in Italy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Richard, Bucky, Kenneth, Wiliam and Robert. Surviving are her husband, Jay W. Peake; two sons, James M. Peake and his wife, Beth, of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Tracy Ashbaugh, of Penn Hills; a brother, Ronald Ashbaugh and his wife, Bobbi, of Arizona; sister-in-law, Barbara Ashbaugh, of North Huntingdon; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral service
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved