Janet L. "Jaye" (Ashbaugh) Peake, 80, of North Huntingdon, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born June 28, 1940, in Harmerville, daughter of the late Gerald and Edith (Cogley) Ashbaugh. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the sales department for GE Medical Systems, Monroeville. She was a member of the Suburban Community Church, North Huntingdon. Jaye was very active in the day to day operation of her and her husband's business, Jay Peake Archery. Jaye was an accomplished archer, having won several tournaments including the Pennsylvania State Women's Field Championship three times and also the State's Target Tournaments several times. Jaye was an Honorary Lifetime Member of the Pennsylvania State Archery Assoc. She was a member of two United States Field Archery Teams and competed in Italy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Richard, Bucky, Kenneth, Wiliam and Robert. Surviving are her husband, Jay W. Peake; two sons, James M. Peake and his wife, Beth, of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Tracy Ashbaugh, of Penn Hills; a brother, Ronald Ashbaugh and his wife, Bobbi, of Arizona; sister-in-law, Barbara Ashbaugh, of North Huntingdon; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
