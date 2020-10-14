1/1
Janet M. Boris
1947 - 2020
Janet Marie Washlack Boris, 72, of Smithton, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. She was born Dec. 14, 1947, in Charleroi, the daughter of the late Charles and Violet (Puskavich) Washlack, into a family deeply rooted in the Roman Catholic faith. Janet was a 1965 graduate of Mon Valley Catholic High School. She continued her education at California University, graduating with a bachelor of science in education in 1968. After having raised her three children, Janet furthered her degree in intellectually disabled individuals from California University. Janet was employed with WIU No. 7 as a special education teacher at Monessen High School and concluded her career at CWCTC after 28 years. She was vice president for WIU No. 7/PSEA Union for many years. She was a lifelong member of St. Timothy's Church and was a CCD teacher. Janet enjoyed cooking, baking, gambling at the casino and going out to dinner with the "Saturday Night Gang." Most of all, Janet enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Andy; three children, Terri (Jim) Pajak, of Smithton, Dr. Paul Boris and fiancee, Jen Chieffo, of Smithton, and Tammy Boris (Kathy Buckley), of Shippensburg; grandchild, Leah Boris, of Smithton; sister, Marjorie (Stan) Filip, of Pittsburgh; brother, Charles (Sharon) Washlack, of Coal Center; sister-in-law, Barb Chaybin, of Belle Vernon; and many nephews and nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Darrin Filip, of Pittsburgh. Friends will be received from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday with Deacon Robert Stauffer officiating. Interment will follow in Fells Cemetery. The family would like to thank Westmoreland Excela Hospital first floor health care team for all their passionate care.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
James C. Stump Funeral Home
OCT
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
James C. Stump Funeral Home
OCT
16
Service
10:00 AM
James C. Stump Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
James C. Stump Funeral Home
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
7249297934
October 13, 2020
Janet was such a beautiful person inside and out. I will never forget her smile and her caring heart. It was a pleasure taking care of her over the years. She will be missed. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. - Brieana : 1st floor RN
Brieana Craig
Acquaintance
October 13, 2020
